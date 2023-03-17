Back to Ancient Rome: Everything We Know About ‘Gladiator 2’ With Paul Mescal

We are at a time in the entertainment industry in which many franchises of yesteryear are taking on a new life. And in that sense, Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal is one of the most interesting looking.

Just as they read it… The sequel to the movie they once starred in Russell Crowe y Joaquin Phoenix is underway, this after the project remained frozen for a while. And well, Here we tell you a little of what is known so far.

Russell Crowe in the first Gladiator movie. Photo: Universal Pictures.

‘Gladiator 2’ with Paul Mescal and the possible cast that is already taking shape

Paul Mescal He is in one of the best moments of his career. He recently appeared on After sunwhich earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Oscars and also stars Carmen together with the Mexican Melissa Barrera. And yes, it indicates that he will be the star of this sequel that we are talking about now.

For several months, various Hollywood media revealed that Gladiator 2 con Paul Mescal as a protagonist is a fact. Although it is handled that the negotiations continue, he is the main candidate for the second installment of the franchise.

Here the actor After sun would play the adult version of Lucius, Lucilla’s son who appeared as a child in the first film. Besides, Ridley Scott will repeat as director and Paramount Picture is now the studio leading the project.

Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty.

But that is not all that is known about Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to join the filmand in the event that his inclusion in the cast is finalized, he will play the character of Emperor Geta.

In fact, Geta was also a real life emperor, but it has not been commented how much Keoghan’s role will be inspired by the ruler of ancient Rome. We will see how all this progresses and we will be attentive to future details of the cast, characters and more.

Barry Keoghan would play Emperor Geto in ‘Gladiator 2’. Photo: Getty.

And the cast does not end there. Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal would incorporate another Hollywood heavyweight, as it has been mentioned that Denzel Washington is in advanced negotiations to join the project, it’s just that it hasn’t been said what his role would be.

This would be a new collaboration between Denzel and director Ridley Scott, this after They will work together on the film. American Gangster from 2007. This gets better and better, don’t you think?

Denzel Washington would join ‘Gladiator 2’ with Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty.

The plot of ‘Gladiator 2’ with Paul Mescal

It is not known what the official title of the film will be, but you do have an idea of ​​where the plot will go. Of course, chances are we won’t see Russell Crowe or Joaquin Phoenix because their characters died in the first movie. In any case, some mention or a cameo if possible, but nothing confirmed.

On the contrary, Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal will focus on Lucius, the young son of Lucilla (Emperor Commodus’ sister played by Connie Nielsen) that we saw in the first installment, and who idolized Maximus for his prowess in the combat arena.

Of course, in the new tape we will see Lucius in his adulthoodAlthough it has not been revealed what conflict the new protagonist will face or what his objective will be in this story that the good Paul Mescal will now play.

Spencer Treat Clark and Connie Nielsen as Lucius and Lucilla in ‘Gladiator.’ Photo: Special

Release date of the sequel to ‘Gladiator’

Now yes, take out the agendas that this has already been put together. In accordance with Deadline, Gladiator 2 con Paul Mescal is officially scheduled to premiere on November 22, 2024. As mentioned by said medium, on that opening weekend no other high caliber film releases yet.

So for now, it looks like this sequel is poised to take over at the box office these days. But hey, we already know that nothing is written in the film industry, so we will have to wait for more information. Excited for the continuation of the Ridley Scott story?

