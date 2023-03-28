Bad Bunny, cover of Time magazine with a text for the first time in Spanish – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 28 (EFE).- The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has once again broken a milestone in the US entertainment industry by starring in a cover of Time magazine in which, for the first time in its 100-year history, all the text is in spanish.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the first name of the most listened to artist on the Spotify music platform for the third year in a row, graces the front of the edition of the legendary magazine that will be published next Friday, as announced by the media this Tuesday.

Dressed in black, with a white flower and gold jewelry, Bad Bunny appears on the cover titled “The World of Bad Bunny” along with the following quote from the artist: “I’m not going to do anything else for you to like it.”

The interview includes questions to the artist about his upbringing in Puerto Rico, fame, his success on Spotify, the achievements of his latest album and tour “Un Verano Sin Ti”, the reggaeton movement, his historic presentation at the last edition of the Grammy, politics and cinema.

Bad Bunny recounted that he is the eldest of three brothers, that he grew up with his parents, was an altar boy and that he started his musical career at home recording his first songs.

And it is at home where, despite fame, every time he returns he feels “the same”, with his feet on the ground.

Outside of that house, the world may be listening and talking about me, but in that house everything is the same. Nothing has changed. My dad doesn’t act in a new way and he doesn’t treat me in a new way,” she said.

In addition to being the most listened to artist on Spotify, the album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was chosen in 2022 by Time and Billboard magazine as the album of the year.

As Bad Bunny said in the interview, these achievements stand out more than others, since now their competition is greater on music platforms.

“Now I compete with a million people. When I come out with something that same day a thousand artists come out with songs. Twenty albums coming out in the same night. Not before, one, two or three albums came out. There wasn’t that much saturation in the music,” she said.

The album “Un Verano Sin Ti” won the category for Best Urban Music Album at the Grammys, where the singer also opened the awards by performing the song “El Apagón”, marking the first time that an artist sang in Spanish in said show.

In 2022, Bad Bunny also broke his tour earnings record, with $435 million.

Also being the main figure of the urban genre, Bad Bunny assured that “there is always space and opportunity to talk a bit about everything” in reggaeton records, not only about street violence or drug trafficking, but also about social issues.

In addition to touching on wrestling and cinema, two of his great passions, the magazine questioned Bad Bunny if the United States Government has failed the Puerto Rican people since the island is a Commonwealth of that country.

“I believe that the Government has failed Puerto Rico, it has failed the United States. Similarly, Puerto Rico has failed Puerto Rico. I believe that all governments have failed their country at some time, ”he opined.