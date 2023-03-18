Bad Bunny had already announced his love for Kendall in this hit song

bad bunny and kendall jenner They are the most famous couple of the moment, because on social networks they have not stopped talking about the supposed romance that the stars have, because as we have told you in The Truth NewsThey have already been captured several times.

Although there is still nothing confirmed about whether it is true that they are walking or not, fans love to go viral, all kinds of clues that link them, because their followers already want to see them together spilling honey.

In this sense, Internet users have released a Tiktok video, where apparently the bad rabbit would be dedicating one of his most famous songs to Keny.

On the other hand, they would not be the only messages that the Puerto Rican would be sending, since certain hints that the singer has launched towards the ex-love of the model have also leaked.

Does Bad Bunny dedicate a song to Kendall?

In social networks, Internet users have resumed the successful song “Titi asked me”to point out, that Benito, would be mentioning his new girlfriend in one of his stanzas, because let’s remember that there is a part in the song, which says: ”I really like Gabriela, Patricia, Nicole, Sofía” .

What has been taken by the fans as a very direct hint for Jenner, well remember that the also businesswoman her name is Kendall Nicole Jenner.

The Bad Bunny Coco Chanel Mystery







On the other hand, in the new song “Coco Chanel”there is also talk of Kylie Jenner’s older sister, the phrase “But the PR sun warms more” than Phoenix’s, which according to fans refers to Kendall’s ex, has gone viral, while this is also pointed out as “The baby is a scorpion”a hint that fits perfectly with Jenner’s birthday, which is November 3, 1995, born under this zodiac sign.

