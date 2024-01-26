Bad Bunny surprises by performing at the University of Florida

MIAMI.- What should be another day in the spaces of the Universidad International of Florida ended up becoming a surprise for many, because in the middle of a conference given by the hotel magnate David Grutman appeared Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican singer and the businessman are friends; However, that did not stop people and strangers going unnoticed.

The TMZ portal reports that the interpreter entered the site where about 400 people were gathered to listen to Grutman’s conference with dark glasses and a scarf that covered much of his face.

Although his entry into the place occurred without problems, as the minutes passed, some of those present began to recognize him until the Puerto Rican had no choice but to show his face to the surprise of everyone.

The event unleashed the euphoria of the university community, whose participants in the event did not hide their emotion upon seeing it.

Bad Bunny took a few minutes to speak in English with the audience; However, he admitted that he preferred to do it in Spanish, so he asked a student to help him do it more fluently and for him to translate his speech.

The talk continued between the protagonists, as Grutman was in charge of telling how having been linked to Bad Bunny allowed him to successfully open a restaurant in the city of Miami.

Laughter was even felt when the singer intervened and corrected his translator. The event was marked in the memory of the students of Florida International University, who documented the presentation of the musical star, one of the most recognized voices in the urban genre today.