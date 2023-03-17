Bad joke at BER: Passenger threatens with explosives and is excluded from the flight

A man caused a police operation at BER Airport with a macabre joke. During a security check on Thursday afternoon, the 51-year-old repeatedly claimed to the staff that he was not carrying any liquid with him, but that he had explosives in his hand luggage. This was announced by the federal police on Friday.

Police forces searched the man and his luggage but could not find explosives or other dangerous items. The 51-year-old actually wanted to get on a plane to Düsseldorf. However, the pilot of the machine excluded the rogue from the flight after the action.

The federal police are now investigating suspected disturbance of public peace by threatening to commit crimes against the man. In its statement, the authority warned of the consequences of such actions. Statements meant as a joke as part of the aviation security check would also have to be checked. These would lead to significant impairments of the processes and usually also to personal consequences for those responsible. (tsp)

