Bad news for the fixed term: faced with inflation data that makes it a loser, what changes do economists foresee?

The new official inflation data for February, which was 6.6%a figure higher than expected in the preview, was not only a hard blow for pockets, but also for savers who were inclined to invest in a traditional fixed termsince they lost purchasing power.

In concrete numbers, a 30-day deposit offers a rent of 6.2%, which is equivalent to 75% nominal annual rate (TNA). A figure that was below last month’s consumer price index (CPI).

Even, This result is worse if the period measured by the INDEC for February is taken, which only has 28 days, since if the profit obtained only in this period with a traditional fixed term is considered, the result is more concise: 5.75% . Therefore, it was located 0.85 percentage point below inflation, that is, it provided a negative rent.

This situation, which includes an upward inertia of prices in March, clearly, pressures the Central Bank to raise the interest rate that provides for bank deposits.

“The BCRA is going to have to raise the rate somewhat because it is already on negative ground,” he told iProfessional Ricardo DelgadoDirector of Analytics.

The data that supports the traditional fixed term

However, the data that still supports the interest rate paid by the traditional fixed term is if a longer period is considered. In other words, think over a horizon of one year and not month by month. This is due to the fact that the accumulated year-on-year inflation shows that in the last 12 months the price increase was 102.5%.

A data that is located below the annual effective rate (TEA) paid by a bank placement, which is 107%. Therefore, in this period it remains positive.

The TEA is obtained by permanently renewing a traditional fixed term every 30 days, both the initial capital and the interest earned each month, for a whole year.

It should be remembered that last January the official inflation registered was 6%and in previous months it was below this level, so 30-day placements were a good deal for savers.

Now, With the increase in the prices of the economy in February and a trend that is estimated to be greater in March, due to the increases announced for prepaid health, transportation, gasoline, energy, schools, and rentals, it is projected that the traditional fixed term should offer savers a more “attractive” incentive to continue “betting” on this instrument.

To this will be added the investors look at the price of the dollar, which is another of the savings benchmarks for Argentines, which, for the moment, is stable and leads to no tensions towards this currency, which in the projected price advances 5.9% per month.

“He The use of the rate in Argentina mainly seeks to put a brake on the dollar. If they raise the rate, perhaps they will look more affectionately at investments in pesos versus buying currencies. Although the macro is giving very clear signs that the exchange rate panorama has been suffering a very large deterioration week by week with the downward corrections of the estimate of the soybean and corn harvest, the two main sources of foreign currency for the country,” he emphasizes. Juan Pablo Albornozeconomist at Invecq.

Therefore, he considers that “the banknote remains very calm for how worrying the exchange rate panorama is.”

He According to what has been shown so far, the price survey of the C&T consultancy estimates a monthly variation of around 7% for the month of March, with which “the interannual rate will continue to rise, despite the fact that in March 2022 inflation was very high “.

Fixed term: economists project rate hikes

Based on this upward trend in the prices of the economy, the analysts consulted by iProfesional estimate that the Central Bank could raise the interest rates paid by the traditional fixed-term placements, which today stands at 75% annually.

“In view of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) something should raise the rate, especially since core inflation rose a lot, since it is 7.7%”, says Maria Castiglioni Cotter, economist and director of C&T Asesores.

For Fernando Baer, Quantum consultant economist, estimates that from Thursday the BCRA “could decide to raise the rate for fixed terms between 250 to 400 basic points, since core inflation at 7.7% is very high.”

While, Alfredo Romano, economist and director of Romano Group, details that the income from bank deposits today is 0.4 percentage points negative, so they should start paying interest that “approximates the inflation of 7.2% estimated for March and 7% projected for April”.

With this estimation of the analysts, the interest rate traditional fixed term could rise to a level of 79% TNA, which would be equivalent to yielding around 6.5% per month.

While, the UVA fixed term, which adjusts for inflation registered in the 45 days before and 45 days after the deposit made, could become, once again, the investment opportunity of the moment, by exceeding the rate of the traditional version. Although the only drawback is that these placements have a minimum reserve period of 90 days.

“If the fixed term continues yielding 6.2% per month, within the next 60 days it is highly probable that the UVA fixed term will yield more than a traditional Of course, as long as the BCRA does not move the rate. It is that the UVA is going to accrue 6,6% the next 30 days, and everything points to March inflation being higher or equal, in the best of scenarios,” he concludes. Bathrobe.