Bad-smelling water falls in the Miami Airport hallway after a pipe breaks

Uncomfortable moments were experienced by users of the Miami International Airport when a pipe broke and dirty water fell through some rooms of the facility.

“A pipe bursts in the MIA: According to witnesses, it was “black water” coming from the toilet system,” they described the unusual event.

The video published by the Instagram profile of Only in Dade left evidence of the fact that many believed that said airport is oversaturated in its operations.

“When you fly to other airports, you realize how Miami is exhausted“said one of the users when commenting on the video.

“It’s a small airport serving 52 million passengers a year”added another Internet user.

While another questioned that “with all the money the airport generates, you would think they would be setting standards.”

One user was more emphatic and warned that “Miami International needs urgent attention!”, to which he added problem in “part of the sky train had not been running for months. Pipes bursting. The moving walkways to the car rental/public transportation building haven’t worked in months either.”

Recently, thunderstorms in mid-December caused Hundreds of passengers will crowd at the airport waiting for their luggage.which were not shipped as a result of abundant rainfall.

The intense rains and, above all, the electric shocks forced the paralysis of the luggage dispatch service, due to the risk posed to workers by lightning strikes in the area.