Balance sheet scandal more and more dramatic: three more Serie A clubs in sight

No fewer than 15 points were deducted from Juventus by the sports court of Italian football. The judiciary saw it as proven that the Serie A record champions had doctored their balance sheets for years with incorrect information in the context of player transfers and salaries. Now there are some indications that the old lady was not alone in this.

Today, Thursday, the country’s major media organizations reported on the ongoing investigations into three other members of the Italian bel étage. Specifically, it is about the two capital rivals Lazio and AS Roma as well as US Salernitana. Among others, the club bosses Claudio Lotito (Lazio) and Dan Friedkin (Roma) are accused.

The aforementioned club trio is also suspected of having falsified the balance sheet over the years. The investigations of the Italian financial police Guardia di Finanza are at an advanced stage. The results will soon go to Guiseppe Chiné, prosecutor for the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). It is up to him to decide whether and in which cases charges will be filed.