Ballet Flamenco La Rosa announces the premiere of Cuadro Flamenco

MIAMI.- The company Ballet Flamenco La Rosa announced the premiere of her performance Flamenco painting, a staging directed by soloist choreographer and artistic director Ilisa Rosal. The presentation exposes the elegance and passion that surrounds flamenco, while its dancers They let themselves be carried away by the vibrant energy of this danza.

At the gala of Flamenco painting will be Sunday, March 24 at The Miami Beach Bandshell at 7:00 pm

The production has a live music proposal with arrangements by guitarist Rodrigo Valdez and singer Jess Díaz. Likewise, there will be original choreographies and the dancers will also have the opportunity to improvise some of their steps.

The surround sound will allow an artistic exchange with the dancers Mayelu Pérez, Sandra Bar and Pilar Fernández.

“The vast potential of flamenco to inspire, empower and engage is seen in this very traditional form, where musicians and dancers are seated in a semicircle and take turns performing in the various ‘palos’ or rhythmic structures of this art form, while they are supported by the music, the percussion of clapping and jaleos (screams of ol and other encouraging phrases directed at the performers). The energy created by the interaction between musicians and dancers creates a unique atmosphere and exciting dynamics that captivate the audience of everyone,” reads the statement issued by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa.

The presentation promises to delight viewers, immersing them in a cultural journey that will evoke dramatic, moving, joyful, sensual and passionate emotions.

“Flamenco has been an inspiration for writers, poets, musicians, composers, choreographers, painters and sculptors for centuries. The emotion and power of authentic flamenco will make the public also shout ‘ole’ and applaud with the rhythms,” adds the text.

Tickets can be purchased on the website dice.fm.

About the company

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa is dedicated to teaching flamenco as an art in constant evolution.

The innovative and creative dancers of Ballet Flamenco La Rosa present flamenco dance in a theatrical setting, expanding the art form beyond traditional boundaries to reach and enlighten students and audiences with its beauty and magic.

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, a non-profit dance company based in Miami, has performed to sold-out venues and received critical acclaim both in the artistic mainstream and in the “Tablaos” (flamenco clubs) of Little Havana. since 1985. Since then, the company has achieved a national and international reputation, with its pure flamenco works, avant-garde intercultural collaborations and innovative dramatic flamenco ballets.

The company offers performances and workshops to the public throughout its concert season, as well as daily classes for children, young people and adults in flamenco dancing, singing and guitar of all levels.