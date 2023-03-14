Bamberg: Badum (Greens) experienced shit storm after TV appearance – no new pure oil and gas heating

The Bamberg Greens member of the Bundestag, Lisa Badum, experienced a shitstorm on social networks after a TV appearance. Under a Facebook post with an excerpt from the “phoenix round” the politician was badly insulted and insulted.

Badum defended in the broadcast and in her post that Plans by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Building to no longer allow new pure oil and gas heating systems from 2024. Instead, the renewable share of the heating should be at least 65 percent, which would amount to a de facto balance. The 39-year-old sees the step as necessary to the Germany’s climate targets to reach. Instead, by 2022 the “amount of installed heat pumps has already tripled”. That made one turmoil on the web.

Shitstorm under Badum post: only a few factual comments

While many of the politician’s posts are commented on between ten and seventy times, that reached Video from the TV show has over 61,000 views and over 1000 comments, before commenting was eventually restricted. The a majority the comments is dismissive and not very factual. “You are so far removed from us ‘mere mortals’ that more and more people see you as greatest danger in the country see!” it says.

Also personal hostilities can be found under the post. Adjectives that are thrown at the politician, among other things: “moronic”, “crazy”, “stupid.” The 39-year-old is also asked in the comments that “they first is the one that freezes“.

In addition to many comments below the belt, there are also some more factual arguments. “How are you supposed to be in a something older people (over 60) finance a new climate-neutral heating system? It’s very difficult to get a loan there because working life will end in the near future,” points out one user. “I’m a tenant in an 18-party house and it’s heated with central gas heating. If a heat pump needs to be installed here, surface heating required for each apartment. That means all apartments must core renovated be,” writes a user. “Where should he all the electricity for the heat pumps come from here? Our electricity prices are already the highest,” said one user.

Attacks on the Greens “reach a new level” – Bamberg MP Lisa Badum suspects an organized shitstorm

Across from inFranken.de Badum is not very surprised by the shit storm on the internet: “I have the impression that this is about concerted actions acts. There are yes a lot of trolls on the internet on the way and I dare to doubt whether all the profiles that commented under the post are real,” said the 39-year-old. Her impression: “It’s going to be at the moment tried hard to create a mood against the planned reform of the building energy law“.





you hold a”factual debate” extremely important – and even sees positive things: “For years, there was no talk at all about our type of heating, with the result being our dependence on Putin. Finally let’s talk about ithow we can become climate-neutral.” At the same time, we have to “not accept that politicians are insulted in an unobjective way. Women in particular are more affected by this and such Shitstorms tend to come from the right corner and are mostly aimed at “progressive parties”.

Badum sees “also in the Bavarian state election campaign that the Attacks reach a new level“. The 39-year-old has “the feeling that there is a lot of fear of losing political power. But always just saying that it’s den Greens are only about bans and we are against the industryis perhaps simple, but also an argumentation without any arguments,” she finds. She herself can classify attacks “and also deal with insults and threats“, she says. “But of course it’s not nice.”

“Have to act now”: Greens member of the Bundestag defends ban on new pure oil and gas heating systems

“On the subject Oil and gas heating I would also like to note that this law was basically developed by all three parties in the traffic light coalition,” Badum said of the comments, which relate almost exclusively to her party defends the bill also in relation to the costs for the individual: “Yes, we know that one heat pump more expensive is. That’s why there is extensive funding programs and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck has announced further support to cushion the additional costs,” she explains.

At the same time, it is “about the new installation”. This means “that it many possible combinations gives. Although oil and gas heaters are excluded, but can, for example Solar thermal, photovoltaic and heat pump be combined. A lot can also be done with wood heating.” But it’s not just about the individual heating. “We also have to decarbonize district heating in the cities. In principle, gas heating is no longer up to date. So we can do ours never achieve climate targets. We have to act now,” Badum explains her point of view. “Of course she can Conversion to heat pump also major conversion and associated costs, but I don’t see a more realistic solution.”

However, she also speaks of “hard cases”: “If someone is now 90 years old, then of course it is questionable whether they need to take action now. These are things that we are talking about right now and we have many smart energy consultants who can tell us what is necessary,” says Badum. “The higher power consumption with heat pumps we have of course taken this into account. At the same time is the However, the share of renewable energies in electricity is very high. While oil and gas prices continue to rise, green electricity is becoming cheaper and cheaper. The only thing we still have to work on is a sensible electricity market design,” said the Bamberg Greens politician.

