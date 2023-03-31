Bamberg-Coburg: Unplaced applicants and vacancies – the training market at the half-year point

The number of vocational training places registered with the Bamberg-Coburg employment agency increased by 404 (+9.2 percent) to 4,796 compared to the previous year. At the end of March there were 2,831 vacancies, 63 (+2.3 percent) more than in 2022.

So far, 2,237 young people who are looking for training to start their careers have registered with the careers advice service. That is 273 (+13.9 percent) more than last year. Five months before the start of training in September, 1,127 young people are still looking for a company training place in the agency district, 62 more (+5.8 percent) than a year ago. Statistically, for every 100 applicants there are currently 251 potential vacant training positions.

The training market offers great opportunities for doers

“Already in the half-year report last year, there were the first signs that the training market, which was affected by the consequences of the corona pandemic, is gradually recovering. At that time it was still strongly characterized by an above-average decline in applicants, while the number of apprenticeship positions increased again slightly. In the meantime, the reported training places have reached the pre-crisis level again.





Companies are confident again and are reporting active apprenticeship positions. The number of young people continues to decrease for demographic reasons. This year, however, for the first time since 2016, more schoolchildren contacted the careers advice service with the desire to take up dual training. Nonetheless, compared to back then, there are more than a third (-35.8 percent) or 1,247 fewer young people who are registered with careers advice. The trend towards the applicant market therefore continues unabated. The young people in particular bore a heavy burden of the Corona restrictions. At that time, our careers advisors could no longer look after them personally in the schools for months. Some who had withdrawn as a result are now approaching us again. On average, every young person who is still undecided has a choice of 2.5 apprenticeships.

This year, many training fairs will finally take place regularly again. They offer young people good opportunities to make direct contact with companies in an uncomplicated manner and to find their professional orientation. A trial internship, which is now easily possible again, can open the door to an apprenticeship contract for both sides. The Corona caused the increased number of training dropouts due to a lack of career orientation is increasingly normalizing again.

The young people are aware that they are often in a better negotiating position than the training companies. Even weaker players have good cards if they are motivated and convincing. Therefore, employers are coming up with more and more ideas to find, convince and ultimately retain applicants. The level of requirements is increasing in all training occupations as a result of digitization. I therefore appeal to the young people who have already secured their apprenticeship position not to let up at school and to prepare intensively for the degree so that it will also work out later in vocational school.

The dual training with the combination of company practice and vocational school is the secret of the success of the German economy. It opens all doors to a professional future. Therefore, be willing to make decisions, deal with your own strengths, find out about the many interesting professions, then it will work out with your perhaps still unknown dream job. Our careers advisors will be happy to support you. The companies look forward to applications. Parents are always proud of their children, with an apprenticeship in their pocket there is another good reason for this,” says Stefan Trebes, CEO of the Bamberg-Coburg Employment Agency.

Tip for companies: “If things don’t work out with the trainee straight from school, we give young people with life experience a second chance at a vocational qualification. Your advantage, we even cover most of the training costs, such as for painters and varnishers in small businesses. This gives employers the opportunity to find highly motivated professionals who appreciate their second chance. Our employer service will be happy to advise you.”

Make an appointment with the careers or study counseling now

Telephone: 09561 93 100 for Bamberg, Forchheim, Lichtenfels, Kronach and Coburg

[email protected] for Bamberg and Forchheim

[email protected] for Coburg, Lichtenfels and Kronach