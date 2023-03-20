Bamberg: fire brigade operation at the federal police – burnt food causes “slight smoke”

Received around 2:35 p.m. Sunday (March 19, 2023). fire detector on the training ground the Federal Police in Bamberg’s Zollnerstraße and alerted the local fire brigade. This immediately followed several emergency vehicles to the alleged fire.

Arrived at the scene, according to the fire brigade, a light smoke found – the reason for this was “burnt food”. In all likelihood unleashed overheated frying fat the fire alarm in one Training facility building out of.





Even before the firefighters arrived, die people present had the situation under control and “were already in charge ventilation measures on”, as reported by the fire brigade. The only task left for the fire brigade itself was that smoke alarm system re-armed and handed over to the security forces. Overall, the operation was after one good half hour completed.

