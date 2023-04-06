Bamberg: host gives up popular restaurant “Kropf” – no gastro return planned

Bamberg: The host gives up the popular restaurant “Kropf”.

Christopher Kropf and his will soon be over Restaurant “Kropf – Bamberg delicacies” on Untere Koenigstrasse in Bamberg. After seven successful years he will close the doors of the popular restaurant and open a new chapter with his wife Lena Zeitler. One new gastronomy but there won’t be, he explains inFranken.de.

“I’m just standing there without a plan”: the couple breaks up with the Bamberg restaurant “Kropf”

until August 31, 2023 will still im “goiter” cooked, then it’s over. “seven years we have that now restaurant. We first announced the closure to our family and then to the public.” The couple now have others visions of the future, as Kropf explains. “We hit it new chapter in our lives”. entrepreneurship, real estate and the urge to learn new things and to further develop inspire the two very much, as Kropf reports. And so is such a profound change for the two nothing unusual. What exactly the new project will be, he cannot say yet. “I had the last ones 15 years well planned and I’m happy to stand there without a concrete plan, but that’s definitely something good has. We become aware of one leave gap“, he explains.





“We look with full gratitude, fulfillment and positivity back to the last few years and want us at ours loyal guests thank you.” That there will be another one in the future own gastronomy will, will “with high probability” is not the case. Either way he lies focus continue to fully look forward to the coming months. ““It would be ours restaurant well don’t do justice if we already put our minds to it plans in the future judge. We are currently looking forward to every single day until August 31st“, he further explains.

After that, at best, there should already be one new successor move into the premises. “The restaurant is rented, of course we thought about how everything should work in advance. We would like to furnishings hand over with. All in all we would like hand in hand find someone with our landlord who maybe already move in in the fourth quarter of the year.”

“Dream of your own restaurant”: owner learned from Alexander Herrmann

The dream of had its own restaurant Goiter brought back from another continent. “After graduating from high school, I spent a year in Australia to find my way,” he explains. A good decision, as it turned out. “I was lucky enough to be on one Pearl Diver Ship being allowed to work as a chef”. About a Studied business administration in Bamberg could “I already had the theoretical knowledge about independence and Start-up in gastronomy appropriate,” he continues.

After graduation came one Elite chef training in the Star cuisine at Alexander Herrmann added. “There I have it Franconian top cuisine and the artisanal cooking skills learned. I was allowed one extremely high quality and full training enjoy which I have been extremely happy with“, so Kropf. Directly after this one intense time According to his own statements, he “slept through six weeks at first”, but “I was ready for my own restaurant”.

Together with his wife Lena Zeitler, he was able to spend a year on the development and conception prepare the restaurant. The three ancient crafts in the family formed the basis for this. “We get ours Products regional and seasonal“. The “Bamberg delicacies” come from the Fisher family Kropfto the vegetable growing of grandparents Demuth and Wild vom Hunter and Great Uncle Rost. Especially on small dishes and Multi-course menus the restaurant specializes in Untere Königsstraße. “We sometimes give you three small appetizers instead of one big one.” Whether in the future A similar concept is offered in the Bamberg premises will now have to be awaited. Until end of August can definitely still fed in the “Kropf”. become.