Bamberg: “Kellerkinder” boss announces measures after brutal attack

Bamberg: Brutal attack in the “Kellerkinder” club in early March

detective determined because of “suspicion of a attempted homicide “

determined because of “suspicion of a “ “Not very much”: club operator refers to extremely rare occurrences

refers to Further measures: Restaurateur wants in the future even faster reactions

In the Bamberg “Kellerkinder” Club at the fruit market it happened in the morning hours of Sunday, March 5, 2023 to a brutal altercation. According to information from the police, a 30-year-old was “not insignificantly injured”. For Operator Nico Wunder fights and the like are not commonplace in his club, as he is opposite inFranken.de explained. you put in “basement kids” very much value high security standards and register hardly any conflicts – This is also reflected in the balance sheet.

Injured after argument in Bamberg’s “Kellerkinder” club – operator emphasizes good safety record

“We are usually a peaceful club“, emphasizes Wunder in conversation. The “Kellerkinder” will monitored by video, among other things. “We immediately handed over the recordings to the police.” He himself was still on vacation and received a call from the authorities on the Sunday of the incident. “We had now in just under a year since opening just two argumentsapart from minor pushes.”





That’s really not much for a club “in comparison. You can never completely prevent such things if certain people are drunksays Miracle. Um to ensure the highest possible level of securitygive it in “basement kids” also Emergency buttons that immediately alerted security, if these were at the top of the entrance. “It all happens very quickly under normal circumstances.” In the incident it turned out that neither DJs nor bar staff “to have noticed something about it”.

Miracles now have theirs employees “again intensively trained, how to react in such situations”. He also plans further measuresto increase security. Which these are exactly, he does not want to make public at the moment. “The Investigations are still ongoing and we’ll wait and see how the situation turned out.” Like one Spokeswoman for the police headquarters in Upper Franconia informs keep looking for witnesses to the fact. These are asked to register under the Telephone number 0951/9129-491 Report to. So far no information has been received.