Bamberg: Police chase man after attempted robbery with helicopter – large-scale operation causes a stir

On Tuesday evening (March 28, 2023), a helicopter operation in Bamberg-Ost and the garden city caused a stir among the residents. In the social media, users reported sightings of the helicopter beyond the city limits – about in Memmelsdorf and Gundelsheim.

At the same time Police vehicles near the golf course and at the bouldering hall sighted, as it is called. All sorts of speculation about the reason for the deployment are made in the associated comments. But what were the police looking for in Bamberg?

Unknown wants to rob 80-year-olds: police are unsuccessfully searching with a helicopter

As opposed to a spokeswoman for the police headquarters in Upper Franconia inFranken.de explained that it was a manhunt for one previous attempted predatory extortion traded. Around 9:40 p.m., an unknown person spoke to a pedestrian who was pushing her bike on Seehofstrasse in Bamberg demand ‘money out’ at.





When the 83-year-old immediately called for help, he was Perpetrators fled to Reussstrasse or Ferdinand-Tietz-Strasse in the direction of Berliner Ring / Memmelsdorfer Strasse without any loot. “Witnesses heard the cries for help and called 911. Several police patrols and the crew of a police helicopter searched for the man with no result”, according to the police. The Bamberg criminal police have the Investigations into attempted extortion robbery launched and takes Witness information under the telephone number 0951/9129-491 in contrast to. The perpetrator is described as follows: