Ban on electric scooters in Paris: 800 jobs at risk

The result of the vote is in: Parisians are against self-service electric scooters with 89.03% of the vote. Anne Hidalgo has undertaken to respect the result of the vote and it is now 800 jobs linked to operators who are threatened.

Vlad B ©Unsplash

Since their introduction in Paris 2018, self-service electric scooters or free floating were hotly debated. Their initial deployment was undoubtedly haphazard, angering Parisians from the start. Similarly, the lack of regulation was causing a problem, as the Department of Transport finally revealed new rules for electric scooters last week, including the minimum age of use which will increase from 12 to 14 years and fines which become much higher. heavier.

Yesterday, Parisians were invited to vote, choosing two ballots: “for” or “against self-service scooters in Paris”. The inhabitants of the capital signed their death warrant by voting 89.03% against. Anne Hidalgo has undertaken to respect “purely and simply” the result of the vote. However, turnout was very low, at 7.46%. Only slightly more than 100,000 voters out of 1.3 million registered voters took part in the ballot. However, there will have been queues at the polling stations. For good reason, there was only one per district.

Don’t panic either, this only concerns self-service scooters: individuals can still buy the best electric scooter of 2023.

800 jobs are linked to electric scooter operators

This is a blow for the three operators of electric scooters. The mayor of Paris will not renew the contracts of Lime, Tier and Dott, which each offer a fleet of 5,000 electric scooters. On August 31, the contracts will expire and operators will have no choice but to withdraw the scooters from circulation that day. The next day, they will have disappeared from the streets of the capital. It will also likely be the last day of work for many people.

Indeed, more than 800 jobs are now at risk according to Le Parisien estimates, and there is no doubt that many will be lost. 250 people work in the Lime maintenance warehouse. One of them, Abdoulaye, declared to BFM: “If the scooters disappear, I believe that my future will be on the ballot. I do not know what to do. “We wish him a lot of courage.

