Ban on foie gras divides the Big Apple: courts in New York must decide on the delicacy foie gras

Karen Frommer has no understanding for a foie gras ban. “We’ll never get along with vegans,” says the 78-year-old New Yorker while dining with her husband and friends at chic restaurant 15East @Tocqueville.

“But if you’re always focused on feeding ducks, you should watch a movie about slaughtering lambs or raising chickens.”

Frommer discovered foie gras (foie gras) half a century ago in south-west France and enjoys the delicacy again and again, as a pie or freshly pan-fried.

But that could soon be the end of it in New York: the courts are currently dealing with a foie gras ban decided by the metropolis.

The foie gras ban was supposed to come into force last year

New York enacted the ban in the fall of 2019 — a win for animal rights activists, who condemn fattening ducks and geese as cruel animal cruelty, and a nightmare for foodies, who delight in the intense flavor and velvety texture of foie gras.

The ban should have come into force last fall.

The two largest duck farms and foie gras plants in the state of New York were able to get a stay in court. The state Department of Agriculture has since sided with them.

In January, the New York City government, led by vegan Eric Adams, counter-sued to enforce the ban.

Vice boss of a foie gras farm draws comparisons to prohibition

About a two-hour drive northwest of Manhattan, Marcus Henley fears the economic impact of a foie gras ban.

The vice president of the “Hudson Valley Foie Gras Farm” in Ferndale says that with his 320 employees he generates annual sales of around 25 million dollars (around 23 million euros).

If foie gras were banned, he would lose a quarter of his sales, the 66-year-old complains, and even draws comparisons to Prohibition, the ban on alcohol in the USA in the 1920s and early 1930s.

The operator of a foie gras farm is confident of victory

The establishment is one of the plaintiffs against the New York law. “Anytime you go to court, it’s a bit troubling,” says Henley.

As a farmer, I can assure you that the animals do not suffer at all. Marcus Henley, “Hudson Valley Foie Gras Farm”

Nevertheless, he is confident of victory: “You cannot pass a local law that has a negative impact on a state-certified agricultural district.”

While Henley leads us through the yard and the fattening facilities, in which the ducks are mechanically stuffed from the age of three months, he rejects the criticism of animal rights activists about the duck fattening: “As a farmer, I can assure you that the animals do not suffer at all.”

It is “easy” to equate animals and humans. “But animals and people are different.”

Opposite demands humane treatment for animals

An argument that the other side rejects. “More and more laws are targeting the cruel practices of animal husbandry,” says attorney Bryan Pease of the organization Voters for Animal Rights.

“The vast majority of people feel that all animals deserve humane treatment, even if they are raised to eat.”

Why is foie gras criticized?

Because the production of the tasty delicacy has its price. Before being slaughtered, ducks and geese are force-fed grain for several weeks until their livers have swollen and become completely fatty.

It’s hard to imagine fine dining without foie gras. Marco Moreira, “[email protected]”

The production of foie gras is banned in several countries, as well as in the US west coast state of California.

Animal welfare advocate Pease is optimistic that the ban will also come into force in New York “in a few months”.

For the restaurant manager of “[email protected]”, Marco Moreira, this is a nightmare scenario. “It’s hard to imagine fine dining without foie gras.” (AFP)

