Bananas have a lot of potassium and help control hypertension

MIAMI.- The banana is considered one of the most complete fruits for its high nutritional qualities. And new findings have reaffirmed its great source of potassium, vital for moments of energy need and leading a healthy life.

The nutritional value of this tropical fruit speaks for itself, according to Jessika Morillo, nutritionist and dietician at the Faculty of Medicine of the Central University of Venezuela, who lists the composition of the banana per 100 grams.

Calories: 110 kcal.

Proteins: 1.2 grams.

Carbohydrates: 26.2 grams.

Fiber: 2.1 grams

Potassium: 387.8 mg.

And calcium: 18.2 mg.

The expert also listed the broad benefits of banana

Source of carbohydrates.

Great contribution of vitamins.

Source of minerals.

Protect our hearts.

They reduce fatigue and tiredness.

Prevents anemia.

Stimulates the nervous system.

Regulates intestinal function.

“Potassium promotes cellular development that is partly stored at the muscle level, therefore, if the muscle is being formed (periods of growth and development) an adequate supply of potassium is essential,” indicated the specialist.

Diets high in potassium may reduce risk of hypertension And this is because potassium helps reduce the tension of the walls of blood vessels, which helps to further reduce blood pressure, added Morillo, who works at the Integral Medical Center. Careli in Caracas.

The health benefits

Research by American experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham showed how foods rich in potassium protect against the development of atherosclerosis.

Paul Sanders, co-author of this research published in the journal JCI Insight, stated: “Our findings have significant potential as they demonstrate the benefit of adequate potassium supplementation in preventing heart disease in animals predisposed to developing atherosclerosis, as well as such as the adverse effects of deficient potassium intake.

More nutritional properties of banana

Banana has minerals such as magnesium, potassium, folic acid and astringent substances. It also offers a high contribution of fiber, of the fruit-oligosaccharide type. This fruit is also a great source of carbohydrates, which help you fall asleep by activating tryptophan, the amino acid that produces melatonin.

Different studies “discovered mechanisms that offer opportunities to develop therapeutic strategies to control vascular disease.”

Bananas contain B vitamins, as well as the antioxidant vitamins A and C, as well as the minerals iron, magnesium, manganese and potassium. Some of these micronutrients are lost as the banana ages, but levels of antioxidants, which help support the immune system, reach their peak.

With more effective dark spots

Studies published in the International Food Research Journal have shown that vitamin C levels increase with the ripening process, but decrease as the banana becomes overripe, explained Dr. Sangeetha Thondre, senior professor of nutrition at the Center for Oxford Brookes Nutrition and Health.

Scientists at Teikyo University in Japan found that bananas with dark spots were eight times more effective to improve the power of white blood cells (which fight infections) than those with green skin. Furthermore, they reported that the degree of the fruit’s anticancer effect corresponds to the degree of maturity: the more brands, the greater its power to stimulate immunity.

The fruit that has the most potassium

Banana is the most consumed fruit among athletes. Potassium is a mineral that improves muscle function and is essential to maintain water balance in the body. The banana also helps control blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack and ensuring good heart health, agrees nutrition expert Jessika Morillo in an interview with the DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.

Its combination of nutrients and energetic qualities make it a healthy and almost essential food for those who demand the body to the maximum.

It is one of the most balanced fruits, easily absorbed and practical to eat away from home as a snack. And although some try to avoid it due to its high sugar and carbohydrate content, it makes its contribution to general well-being.

The potassium contained in bananas, along with vitamin B6, makes it a good option to avoid cramps. When ingested pre-sports training, it helps in the supply of blood sugar and the recovery of potassium and lost sugars.

“Certainly studies have determined that Banana, due to its high potassium content, intervenes in muscle contraction, regulation of neuromuscular activity by participating in the transmission of the nervous impulse through the action potentials of the human organism,” concluded Jessika Morillo.

Source: Careli Comprehensive Medical Center /Interview with nutrition specialist, Jessika Morillo/JCI Insight