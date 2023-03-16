Banco Provincia launched its own online store with interest-free installments

Electronic commerce continues to grow worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine have boosted it and now the Bank of the province of Buenos Aires decided to ride the wave of selling products through the internet and launched its own online store : Province Purchases.

The platform is already available at www.provinciacompras.com.ar and account, as can be seen with the naked eye, with a large number of products available that can be purchased, as confirmed by the authorities of the entity, with up to 24 interest-free installments and free shipping on selected products.

On the site, which was enabled in the last few hours, The products are divided into various categories ranging from technology and household appliances to toys, fashion, decoration and footwear., among others. The page also has a section especially dedicated to offers, where everything from computers and coffee makers to PlayStation and refrigerators are listed.

As stated on the same website, It is about more than 5,600 products listed so far that, as detailed, can be purchased in comfortable installments without interest. While, at least for now, it was not reported if new promotions linked to the platform will be launched, although it could well be expected that the entity will implement offers for buyers who choose it.

In this way, BAPRO joins other banks that also offer the possibility of acquiring various products through their own e-commerce site, as is the case, for example, with the BNA Store of the National Bank.