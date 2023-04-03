Bank credit continues its good run; in cards grew 14% in February

Commercial bank credit to the private sector continued its positive streak that resumed from the beginning of 2022, after several months of falls as a result of the pandemic.

According to the Monetary Aggregates and Financial Activity published by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), last February commercial bank credit to the private sector registered real annual growth of 5.2%, to place the balance at 5.49 trillion pesos. In the previous January, the rise was 4.8 percent. Thus, it is already 13 consecutive months of increase.

The central bank document highlights that it was all the segments that showed growth, but the consumer portfolio continued to present the greatest dynamism.

In this sense, the consumer credit portfolio grew 9.6% in February, against 9.0% in January, and the balance reached 1.22 trillion pesos.

Within this portfolio, it was the credit card segment that had the best dynamism, since it grew 14.0% real per year (12.9% in January), for a balance of 462.800 million pesos. Even at the start of 2023, many banks have resumed their campaigns to place more plastic.

Payroll loans, for their part, also showed a good performance, having grown 9.2% in February (7.4% in January) and reaching a balance of 322.900 million pesos.

Personal loans slow down

Meanwhile, personal loans slowed down, since they grew 5.8% in the second month of the year, against 7.8% in January, and the balance here reached 194.100 million pesos.

On the other hand, loans for the acquisition of durable consumer goods (ABCD) had an increase of 4.8% for a balance of 195.700 million pesos. In January, the growth of this portfolio –whose main component is the automotive sector– was 3.7 percent.

Companies, with marginal increase

Information from Banxico specifies that credit for companies and individuals with business activity also showed real annual growth of 3.3% in February (3.2% in January) for a balance of 2.92 trillion pesos.

And with regard to housing credit, this also showed a growth of 3.9% in the period (3.6% in January), and reached a balance of 1.22 trillion pesos.

It should be remembered that this portfolio is the only one that has not had falls, not even during the most complicated months of the pandemic, although in 2022 it did show a slowdown.

According to the area of ​​economic studies of BBVA Mexico, this portfolio will continue to grow this year, as long as the economic recovery continues, the generation of jobs and the increase in wages.

Finally, the Monetary Aggregates refer that credit to non-bank financial intermediaries increased 29.0% in February (19.8% in January) for a balance of 113.800 million pesos.

will lose dynamism

During the 86th Banking Convention, which was held three weeks ago in Mérida, Yucatán, directors of different banks in the country agreed that, although credit is expected to continue growing in 2023, it will not be in the same magnitude as in the 2022.

Regarding consumer credit, the estimate is that it will continue with its dynamism, as long as employment and wages continue with positive figures.

Meanwhile, the expectation of credit to companies is supported, in part, by the opportunities that nearshoring may represent.

And in housing credit, growth is expected to continue in 2023, especially when rates in this segment remain relatively low.

In development banking, decrease

On the other hand, the Banco de México document states that the financing granted by development banks in February 2023 registered a real annual decrease of 1.7 percent, with falls in all segments.

Within this indicator, financing to the private sector had a negative rate of 3.8%; that granted to the federal public sector presented a decrease of 1.1%, that destined to states and municipalities decreased 4.9%, and that granted to other sectors increased 4.4 percent.

