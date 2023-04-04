Bank credit to companies rises 3%; come fear of borrowing

The credit of the banking commercialat companies grew 3.3 percent real per year and individuals with business activity, according to figures from Banco de México (Banxico).

The amount payable by companies and people with businesses was 2 trillion 924 billion pesos at the end of February 2023, indicate the figures from the central bank.

“We notice that companies have become more cautious when it comes to financing due to higher financial costs, economic uncertainty and tighter conditions, so they will prioritize maintaining a healthy capital structure and leverage,” said the Intercam brokerage house.

In this way, the private financial institution considers that the rate of loans will drop in the coming months.

Currently, Banco de México is in the interest rate increase stage, which has affected all credit products in the country.

The report on monetary aggregates from Banco de México also shows an increase of 9.6 percent in the amount to be paid for consumer loans, that is, personal loans, credit cards, automobiles, payroll, and others.

In the case of the unpaid balance towards housing, it shows an increase of 3.9 percent, guided by mortgage loans for medium-sized or residential properties.

In this case, the brokerage firm sees a more difficult 2023 for households due to high inflation, interest rate increases, and over-leverage.

“We anticipate increases in delinquencies and a moderation in the placement rate due to saturation,” the brokerage house anticipated.

The loans of the banks They have been affected by the increase in interest rates, as well as inflation, but they still show growth. Tax authorities expects the economy to grow 3 percent this year.

