Bank: is your money protected?

This week, we saw bank failures in the United States, the Silicon Valley Bank, but also the setbacks of Credit Suisse. You may be wondering: what if this happens to my bank? Advice from Fanny Guinochet.

franceinfo: If my bank ever goes bankrupt or files for bankruptcy, does that mean that it cannot give me back the money I entrusted to it? I lose everything?

Fanny Guinochet : Well no. Already, since the financial crisis of 2008, the government has increased controls, requests for guarantees, regulation of the sector to avoid bankruptcies, precisely for French banks. I’m not talking about foreign banks.

But knowing that zero risk does not exist, it can happen. SNote that the State has set up a deposit guarantee and resolution fund.

Its role: to compensate customers, but be careful, up to a maximum of 100,000 euros, per bank and per person.

Which means that if you ever left 150,000 euros in an establishment, well too bad for your 50,000 euros, it’s lost.

So the advice is not to put your eggs in one basket.

If you have significant savings, you have to distribute them to different banks, even if that means more bank charges and more paperwork.

Are all accounts protected by this guarantee?

No. The money placed in regulated savings accounts: the livret A, the popular savings account, the sustainable and solidarity development account (LDDS), are subject to special treatment, bearing in mind that the amounts deposited in these savings accounts are capped.

On the other hand, be careful, life insurance is not covered in the same way. It is another guarantee up to 70,000 euros per person, and per company, which intervenes.

But you can have several life insurances in different establishments, while you are only entitled to one booklet A per person. But if you have children, you can open some to your children.

Are there other things to know?

If you want more details, I can only encourage you to go to the deposit guarantee website, where it is well explained. You will learn, for example, that if you have received a large sum following a somewhat exceptional event, such as an inheritance, the sale of real estate, severance pay, the guarantee will greatly exceed 100,000 euros, but only for 3 months.

You will also be able to see if your establishment is at risk. In short, we can only hope that a bank failure does not happen, but it is better to be warned.