Bank profit continued with an upward streak at the beginning of 2023

In 2022, banking in Mexico registered record profits, which amounted to almost 237,000 million pesos. At the beginning of 2023, this upward streak continued in the sector, a consequence of increased credit activity and high prevailing interest rates.

Today the reference rate of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) stands at 11.0% and economic specialists expect another rise, at least 25 basis points next week. In January of this year it was at 10.50 percent.

According to recent information released by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), last January the Mexican banking sector -made up of 50 institutions- recorded a profit of 25,009 million pesos, an amount 6,190 million higher than the 18,819 million in the same month of 2022.

This result, explained members of the banking sector, is due to greater credit activity in the country, and to the high interest rates of the different credit products.

This, despite the fact that directors of the entities have emphasized that the cost of financing has not increased to the same extent as the central bank’s reference rate.

The CNBV report details that BBVA México was the bank that had the highest profit in January 2023, with an amount of 7,506 million pesos, compared to 5,425 million in January 2022, that is, an increase of 2,081 million.

Then there was Banorte as the bank with the second highest profit, with a profit of 3,647 million pesos, against 2,472 million in January 2022, an increase of 1,175 million; meanwhile, that of Inbursa was 3,497 million, a significant increase of 2,513 million against 984 million in the same month last year.

The bank that achieved the fourth most important profit at the beginning of the year was Santander with 2,146 million, against 1,779 million in January of the previous year (367 million more).

This was followed by Citibanamex with a profit of 1,652 million, which, however, was lower by 1,866 million, compared to 3,518 million in the first month of 2022. It should be remembered that this bank is still in the process of sale.

Then there were Scotiabank with a profit in January of 1,441 million pesos, with an important growth of 1,254 million pesos in the period; and HSBC with 748 million, here also with a reduction of 54 million compared to 802 million obtained in the first month of 2022.

These seven banks, known as the G7, totaled 20,638 million pesos (82.52%), of the total profit obtained by the sector, only in the first month of this year.

Those who had losses

But, based on the information from the CNBV, there are some banks –mainly the smallest ones– that registered losses in the first month of 2023.

This is the case of Bankaool which, according to data from the regulatory body, had a negative result of 72 million pesos in that month; the same as Credit Suisse, with a loss of 63 million, when in the same month of 2022 this investment bank showed a profit of 165 million pesos. It should be mentioned that just this Sunday it was reported that the parent company of this bank, based in Switzerland, will be absorbed by the UBS due to the problems it has presented and to calm the financial markets.

Other Mexican banks that started the year in the red are: ABC Capital with a negative result of 58 million pesos in January 2023; Consubanco with a loss of 28 million, Pagatodo with 8 million, Dondé, 7 million, Forjadores, 4 million and Autofin with 1 million.

Get reasonable profits: AMLO

At the Banking Convention held last week in Mérida, Yucatán, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the historic profits that banks had in 2022, which amounted to more than 237,000 million pesos. “Something never seen,” he said.

In this sense, the president ordered the banks to continue obtaining legitimate and reasonable profits.

