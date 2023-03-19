Banking expert Rosen on the Credit Suisse crisis

The struggling major Swiss bank Credit Suisse has provisionally rejected a takeover bid by UBS Bank, and nationalization of the bank is not off the table yet. It is not the first bank that is currently in financial difficulties. The American SVB Bank also went bankrupt last weekend, the biggest collapse of a financial institution since the global financial crisis of 2008. Is an international financial crisis threatening again? In addition, an analysis in the studio of banking expert Monika Rosen.

Putin in occupied Ukraine

A few days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin, he visited the areas in Ukraine illegally occupied by Russia. It is unclear when exactly Putin was in Crimea and Mariupol. In a first reaction, Ukraine says that “criminals would always return to the crime scene”.

No winners

On the night of March 19/20, 2003, then US President George W. Bush announced the start of the Iraq war. Today, 20 years later, Karim El-Gawhary reports from Baghdad and paints the picture of an unsuccessful war from which no one emerged victorious.

