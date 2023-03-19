Banking KV: Works meetings planned

The approximately 60,000 employees in the banking industry are still waiting for their salary. Before the fourth round of negotiations on March 23, the GPA union is calling for works meetings and a rally. As of tomorrow, employees throughout Austria will be informed about the status of negotiations during working hours and further works council and trade union measures will be discussed and decided, the GPA announced today.

The last offer from the employer was a six percent salary increase plus 15 euros and a one-off payment of 1,000 euros. From the union’s perspective, that’s well below the rolling inflation rate of 8.6 percent.

“Given the sector’s excellent results in 2022, with profits in excess of five billion euros and persistently high inflation, the offer is a slap in the face and a total disregard for workers’ achievements over the past year,” said the GPA union’s chief negotiator , Wolfgang Pischinger, according to a broadcast. The union is calling for a rally on March 23. A human chain is to be formed in front of the venue of the Vienna Stock Exchange.