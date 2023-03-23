Bankrupt FTX platform gets 500 million for refunds

A The information is contained in court documents released today and on Wednesday.

FTX informed the bankruptcy court on Thursday that it will sell its stakes in start-up company Mysten Labs for $95 million and on Wednesday reached an agreement to recoup $404 million it had invested in an investment fund.

FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings are in a Delaware court, with the company now being run by a court-appointed administration led by John Ray, who was involved in a similar case with oil company Enron.

It is estimated that the losses of FTX customers could amount to eight billion dollars.

Assets identified to compensate creditors are around 6 billion.

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces financial crime charges, has paid $250 million in bail and faces decades in prison.