Banksy factory destroyed before discovery

A previously unknown Banksy work was destroyed before it was recognized as such. The British street artist posted several pictures on his Instagram account yesterday showing one of his works on the facade of a dilapidated house.

You can see the outline of a boy who appears to be standing at a window and pushing aside a curtain made of corrugated iron.

The silhouette of a cat can be seen next to him. But one of the pictures also shows that the facade is no longer there – it is entitled “Morning is Broken”. Next to the rubble are an excavator, a container and a man wearing a safety vest and a hardhat.

Workers and owners clueless, report says

According to the British news agency PA, the building is an old farmhouse in the town of Herne Bay in the English county of Kent.

Local news site KentOnline, citing a demolition contractor, said work on the 16th-century building only began on Tuesday. Neither the workers nor the owner would have any idea that it was a Banksy work. “Realizing it was a Banksy makes me sick,” the site quoted one of the men as saying.