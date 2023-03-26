Banned large-scale demonstration against agricultural project: French demonstrators attack police with Molotov cocktails

During protests against an irrigation project for agriculture in western France, demonstrators and security forces have fought violent clashes. More than 30 people were injured in Sainte-Soline on Saturday, five of them seriously, according to the authorities.

Accordingly, despite a ban on assembly, around 6,000 people demonstrated, the organizers spoke of up to 30,000 participants. Some demonstrators threw firecrackers at police officers, and the police used tear gas and water cannons.

According to the authorities, seven of the protesters were injured. Three of them were hospitalized as urgent emergencies. The public prosecutor said that two of the 28 injured police officers were seriously injured. Two journalists were also injured.

The alliance Bassines non merci, the environmental movement Soulèvements de la Terre and a left-wing farmers’ union called for the banned protest. According to their information, there were even 200 injuries, one of them was in mortal danger. The authorities did not confirm this information.

Observers from the Human Rights League and eyewitnesses told the AFP news agency that the authorities had delayed the evacuation of a seriously injured person. Police said rescue workers had to wait for a police escort to ensure their safety.

Demonstrators throw Molotov cocktails at police officers

The demonstrators had tried to occupy the basin of the planned water reservoir. While most of the protesters remained peaceful, some of them threw firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the police, among other things.

Several vehicles were set on fire. The authorities spoke of about a thousand violent activists, some of whom had traveled from abroad.

According to the authorities, around 3,200 police officers in riot gear faced the demonstrators. The officers used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter that irresponsible “radical” rhetoric had fueled the violent protests and led to a “wave of unacceptable violence”. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “In Sainte-Soline, the ultra left and the extreme left are showing extreme violence against our police officers.” This was “outrageous, intolerable”.

Project is to create water reservoir for agriculture

The protests are prompted by plans for a water reservoir as part of an agricultural irrigation project. The project, run by a cooperative of 450 farmers with state support, will build 16 reservoirs with a total capacity of around six million cubic meters, mainly in the Deux-Sèvres department.

The aim is to store groundwater that is withdrawn in winter. This should be used to irrigate fields in summer, when rainfall is less frequent.

Protests after pension decision Macron’s solo effort fuels the anger of the French

Proponents see this as a prerequisite for the survival of farms in view of the increase in droughts. Opponents, on the other hand, criticize the fact that the agricultural industry is “grabbing” the water in times of climate change.

“While the country stands up to defend pensions, we will stand up to defend water,” the organizers said. There are currently violent and sometimes violent protests across France against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms. (AFP)

To home page