Banorte offers a thousand pesos to its clients if they do not receive a response to their clarifications

For unrecognized charges on debit cards, Banorte informed its clients of the commitment that if they do not receive a response to their clarifications within two days, they will receive a thousand pesos as a bonus.

And it is that, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), of the total claims received, 67.8% correspond to charges or unrecognized consumption.

Given this bad practice, the possibility was opened for banks to use at least two authentication elements to carry out operations, that is: personal identification number or security phrase, in addition to the following:

Microcircuit or chip for the card

A mobile device associated with the card transaction

Fingerprint, iris or facial recognition, among others

2-day commitment from Banorte

to raise a clarification before an unrecognized charge, you must follow the following steps: select the account where the charge you want to clarify is located. Select the “Request Clarification” option. In the list of movements, choose the one you want to clarify and click on “Request clarification”. Answer the question and, if necessary, add a note. Review the data and finish the operation.

What type of company is Banorte?

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), is a leading financial institution in Mexico, with the greatest business diversification and that continually seeks ways to innovate in the financial sector, offering a wide variety of traditional and digital products and services, through its stock house.

