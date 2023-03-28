Banxico will increase its interest rate amid a divided decision: BofA

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will choose to moderate its interest rate hike amid a monetary policy decision that could be divided next Thursday, according to forecasts by Bank of America (BofA) Global Research.

An analysis by the investment bank indicated that the rise in the interest rate will be 25 basis points, in line with what the market expects after the decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow down its rate of increase. of rates before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the fears of a financial crisis like the one of 2008.

“We expect Banxico to increase its rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% on March 30. The decision could be divided while one or two members of the Governing Board vote for an increase of 50 base points due to the strength of the labor market, that inflation in the services category has not yet reached a maximum and the permanence of the high inflation levels,” the report said.

They assured that the central bank would leave the door open to further increases in its interest rate, which has already reached a maximum level given the high levels of inflation with which consumers in Mexico and the world have had to face.

However, BofA Global Research expects the central bank, headed by Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, to make less forward guidance, that is, to make less use of the instrument where the institution communicates the future direction and intentions of monetary policy.

another increase

According to BofA Global Research, Banxico would repeat the dose of 25 base points in another consistent monetary policy meeting, with which the rate would be located at 11.50% at the end of the year.

“Banxico continues to rise, but the most important question for investors is when and how much Banxico will cut,” said the financial institution.

In this sense, the Mexican central bank is expected to wait for the Fed to start cutting its interest rate, especially since if it does not, the United States could enter a recession that would affect Mexico.

“But it will be difficult for Banxico to cut more than the Fed given that inflation expectations in Mexico are not anchored and that such a scenario would put pressure on the peso,” he added.

Affectation for public finances

The increase in the target interest rate, in addition to impacting the acquisition of credit by companies and individuals, also has an impact on the country’s public finances.

Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), recently explained to El Economista that the debt service will be higher than budgeted for this year given the rate hike that the central bank has carried out to try to contain inflation, which continues at high levels, as well as other central banks around the world.

In his office at the National Palace, the Treasury official explained that every 100 base points more than the interest rate estimated by them will imply that the cost of the debt increases in a range between 20,000 and 30,000 million pesos.

“We were not anticipating reaching interest rates as high as the ones we are seeing today, but there is also a different perception about economic performance. At this time, the macroeconomic has moved a bit but in the combination of economic variables, for us the nominal base on which we execute the budget, collection and spending is still shielded ”, he explained.

In accordance with what was approved in the 2023 Economic Package, the federal government expected Banxico’s interest rate to be at 8.50% at the end of the year; however, the rate is currently at a historic level of 11 percent.

In this context, the expectation was that the financial cost would be 1.07 trillion pesos this year, a figure that will be exceeded by the rise in interest rates.

“The high rates will affect the economy on the financial cost side and, also, on the demand for credit, but we feel that we are already at the rate adjustment peak (…) We do not see the need to make adjustments in spending but, without a doubt, the financial cost of the debt is going to increase, but it is still manageable”, assured Yorio González.

