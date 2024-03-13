Barbie of Queen Camilla of England created

LONDON.- The movie Barbie did not triumph at the Oscars, but the character won over queen camilla who received one of these dolls in London, who tried to imitate her, in a young version.

“They’re 50 years older than me… we should all have a Barbie,” joked the wife of King Charles III upon receiving a doll with blonde hair, like hers, and dressed exactly like her, at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old queen and the rejuvenated doll, from the American toy brand Mattel, wore an identical blue dress and the same black cape and boots.

A Barbie as a gift

The gift was given to her at the end of a celebration event for the WOW (Women of the World) Foundation, of which she is president and which works for gender equality.

Among the guests at this reception, within the framework of the celebrations of International Women’s Day on March 8, were the Belgian queen, Mathilde, and the British-American actress Helen Mirren, who is the narrator of the film. Barbiereleased last year.

Helen Mirren, 78, had won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2007 after playing Queen Elizabeth II of England in the film The Queen. The actress herself received a Barbie in her image last week, on the occasion of March 8, stating that she was completely impressed.

Source: AFP