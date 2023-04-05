Barbie Selfie Generator | How to use the filter on your profile picture

Movie cast posters Barbie conquered the internet, and the good news is that you can create them with your own selfie. Barbie Selfie Generator uses artificial intelligence to remove the background from a photo and customize everything with captions for Barbies and Kens.

The poster generator is available through the browser on PC or mobile phone and everything can be done quickly via computer or mobile phone, just take a selfie on the spot or upload a photo from the gallery. In the end, it is still possible to customize with a caption, reposition the photo and even change colors. See the step by step.

How to use the Barbie Selfie Generator

In any browser, go to barbieselfie.ai; Press “Start” to start using the filter; Then choose between using the camera to take the photo or sending content from the gallery; Confirm the image and tap “Continue” to proceed; See the result of the filter with your photo — the site even has three buttons to reposition the image, change the text and change the colors; In the text field, it is possible to switch the caption to Barbie or Ken and even customize with any phrase; Tap “Continue” to proceed; On the next screen, it is already possible to download or share the montage on social networks.

How to Use the Barbie Poster Filter on Instagram

In addition to the Barbie Selfie Generator, the poster mold has also made its way to Instagram filters. There aren’t many customization options, but you can use it to record videos or create a quick montage.

On Instagram, open the Stories camera and swipe to the right until you find the search for effects; Then tap the magnifying glass icon and look for “Barbie Movie”; Locate one of the filters with the poster effect; Now, just take a selfie, edit it and post it to Stories.

With the montage ready, you can share it with other people and even change your Instagram profile picture to get in the mood for the movie.