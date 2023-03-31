Barcelona confirmed that they began contacts with the Messi family for his return

“We are in contact with Messi and we would love him to come back”said the vice president of Barcelona, ​​Rafael Yuste, when asked at a press conference about the possibility of repatriating the 10th of the Argentine National Team, currently at French Paris Saint Germain.

It is the first time that the Catalan club have admitted something that had begun as a rumor recently, with the possible departure of the world champion captain from France. It is that after being left out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich, Messi’s future is unknown. His contract ends in June.

“Leo and his family know the affection we have for them. I participated in the negotiations that at the time did not come to fruition, unfortunately, and I have that thorn in my side. Of course I would love for him to return and I am sure that many fans share my words. I believe that the stories in life must end well and that is why we have contacts with Messi, of course,” the Catalan leader said in the last few hours.

“I think it is the most natural. When you are in love with a person you lose contact but you want to continue being in love. And I think Leo is also in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona. I think fate will make it possible. Let’s see if we can have Leo in Barcelona again ”, he added.

“The conversations already know them. The president was with Leo’s father, Jorge, and there is a good relationship. There is no plan of attack. If this comes out, it will come out because destiny returns where it should…, we’ll see. But now it’s difficult for me to talk about Leo because I don’t want PSG to misinterpret my words”, Yuste concluded before the media.

In his career for Spain, Messi won 10 Leagues. 7 Copas del Rey, 4 Champions League, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups. During 17 seasons he played 778 games, scored 672 goals and provided 305 assists.