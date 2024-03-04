Barcelona confirms two important casualties

BARCELONA -. The midfielder of Barcelona Pedri suffered a muscle injury in his right leg on Sunday in the League match against Athletic Club de Bilbao, in which his teammate Frenkie de Jong He sprained his ankle.

“Pedri suffers an injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh,” Barça said in a statement on Monday.

The Barça club does not specify how long he will be out, but according to the Spanish press, the young Spanish international could be out for more than a month, meaning he would not be available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli. next week.

Pedri would also not be available to play the two friendly matches that the Spanish team will play against Colombia in London on March 22 and against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabéu on the 26th.

pedribar.jpg Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #08 Pedri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Cádiz CF at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on August 20, 2023. AFP / LOUIS GEN

Pedri was injured while trying to make a long trip in the match against Athletic Club (0-0), leaving the field in tears, replaced by Lamine Yamal (45).

In the same match, Frenkie de Jong suffered “a sprain to the external lateral ligament of his right ankle.”

Although, a priori, his injury is less serious than Pedri’s, it does not seem that he will be available on March 12 against Naples.

The Dutchman had to retire after 26 minutes after stepping wrong.

Source: AFP