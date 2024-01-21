Barcelona gives Betis a blow at home

SEVILLA -, Once more vulnerable defensively, the Barcelona suffered but was able to achieve a valuable victory (4-2) in the last minutes of his visit to the Betis in a match where Ferran Torres shone with a hat trick and an assist, this Sunday on matchday 21 of the Spanish League.

Everything seemed to be on track for the Catalans when Ferran put the Blaugranas two goals ahead, after scoring in the 21st and 48th.

Isco, formerly of Real Madrid, allowed the Betis to balance the match in less than five minutes (56, 60) and equality was maintained until the last moments, when Barça struck the last two blows: Joao Félix scored in the 90th, assisted by Ferran Torres, who finished his great night with a new goal, his third of the afternoon, already at 90+2.

Ferran Torres was already decisive this week in the Copa del Rey to get Barça out of a mess. Then his team was losing to Unionistas de Salamanca, a modest club in the Spanish third category, and he was in charge of tying it on the brink of half-time, before Barcelona could come back (3-1) in the second half.

Thanks to this Sunday’s victory at the Benito Villamarín stadium, Barcelona rises from fourth to third place, now moving ahead with three more points than Athletic (4th), which on Saturday had lost 1-0 at Valencia’s field (7th) .

Regarding the fight for the title, Barcelona was able to stay 7 points behind Real Madrid, provisional leader after beating last-place Almería 3-2 this Sunday, with a goal from Dani Carvajal already in the 90+9 and after The ‘merengues’ will raise an adverse 2 to 0.

