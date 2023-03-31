Barcelona vice bomb: “We are in contact with Messi, we would love him to return to the club”

The future of Lionel Messi is unknown and this statement from the Barcelona vice-president contributes to the cause: the desire of the Catalans, the feeling of indifference from PSG towards Leo, having been left out of the Champions League in the round of 16, the contract of Messi that ends in June.

“We are in contact with Messi and we would love him to come back”said Rafael Yuste, Barcelona’s sports vice-president, during the tenth edition of the ‘Barça Academy World Cup’ from La Masía, the home of the club’s youth teams.

but there was more: “Leo and his family know the affection we have for them. I participated in the negotiations that at the time did not come to fruition, unfortunately, and I have that thorn in my side. Of course I would love for him to return and I am sure that many fans share my words. I believe that the stories in life must end well and that’s why we have contacts with Messi, of course.”

And more: “I think it is the most natural. When you are in love with a person you lose contact but you want to continue being in love. And I think Leo is also in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona. I think fate will make it possible. Let’s see if we can have Leo in Barcelona again”.

Today they asked Xavi about Leo

And the Financial Fair Play?

Yuste admitted that it is not the idea of ​​the Catalan club to start a conflict with its French counterpart. Yes, he admitted that Barcelona will start talks with Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League, to that his return does not generate inconveniences with the Financial Fair Play.

In this regard, the vice explained: “There are two months left in which we can work with Tebas and present the feasibility, treasury, and income plan. If that’s the case, because Leo is a PSG player and if all the conditions are met, like Leo agreeing to come back”.

And he concluded: “The conversations already know them. The president was with Leo’s father, Jorge, and there is a good relationship. There is no plan of attack. If this comes out, it will come out because destiny returns where it should…, we’ll see. But now it’s difficult for me to talk about Leo because I don’t want PSG to misinterpret my words.”