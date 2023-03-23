Bard accused of using Gmail data to train, Google defends itself

Bard, Google’s artificial intelligence, does he draw on Gmail data to train? This is the question asked by an AI expert after asking the question to the chatbot. Google defends itself and talks about an error made by its conversational agent in the middle of a trial phase.

Here’s Google’s AI in action © Google

Bard takes his first steps. Google’s artificial intelligence intends to dethrone ChatGPT which has a large lead over the competition. The beta is kicking off for a select handful of users, the Pixel Superfans, but there are already questions about the data.

Because recently, the chatbot announced that it was formed from various sources such as Wikipedia, GitHub and… Gmail, the Mountain View company’s messaging system. The company provides details and reassures users.

Read > Do you have a Pixel smartphone? Test Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT

No, Bard didn’t dig into Gmail data.

Bard is an early experiment based on Large Language Models and will make mistakes. It is not trained on Gmail data. -JQ — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 21, 2023

It was Kate Crawford, an AI specialist, who revealed a conversation during which Bard told her having used internal Google data to train. This goes through the various services of the company such as its search engine but especially Gmail. What to worry Internet users, has the chatbot plundered our emails and other personal information without our consent?

Google was quick to provide a specific response: Bard is an early experiment based on large-scale language models, he will make mistakes. It didn’t train with Gmail data ».

Ironically, this answer proves artificial intelligence should not be blindly trustedshow restraint despite the enthusiasm that often turns into disproportionate fantasy about these tools.

Chatbots were trained not to have such a good understanding than human intelligence. If you ask Bard a question, he just spits out his best guess for an answer. We made it more specific. Google’s conversational agent is even used to create phishing emails, proof that abuses (already) exist.

Read > Bard: Google asks its employees to correct the nonsense of its AI

How do I sign up to use Bard?

If Bard’s beta is restricted to Americans and British, good news. You can use a VPN to access it, Here are the steps to follow.

Install a VPN (virtual private network).

Are you located in the United States or England

Meet at this address

Join the waiting list then connect your Google account

You will receive an email confirming your placement on the waiting list

Another email notifies you when you can access Bard

Bard being on trial, artificial intelligence risks to make mistakes like the one discussed in this article.