Barrel remains stable after OPEC+ cut

Crude prices were little changed on a choppy day on Tuesday as investors weighed OPEC+ plans to further cut production against weak economic data from the United States and China, which could suggest cooling demand for crude oil. Petroleum.

Brent crude futures rose 1 cent to $84.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $80.71 a barrel.

For its part, the Mexican export mix gained 0.25%% to 71.92 dollars per barrel.

Brent crude and WTI soared more than 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, (OPEC+,) rocked markets with the announcement of voluntary production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May to the end of 2023.

The latest commitments bring the total volume of OPEC+ cuts to 3.66 million bpd, including a 2 million barrel cut last October, equivalent to roughly 3.7% of global demand.

OPEC+ production cuts have led many analysts to raise their forecasts for the price of Brent crude to around $100 a barrel by the end of the year.

The plunge in US manufacturing activity in March to its lowest level in almost three years and weak manufacturing activity in China last month have raised concerns about oil demand.