Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|Tampa Bay
|4
|0
|1,000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|3-0
|1-0
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|3-1
|0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|1
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|1
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Toronto
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|L-3
|0-0
|1-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1,000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|0-0
|4-0
|cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1½
|23
|L-1
|0-1
|2-2
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|0-0
|1-3
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|1-3
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|The Angels
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|3-1
|0-0
|houston
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1½
|23
|L-2
|23
|0-0
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1½
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|2½
|1-4
|L-4
|1-4
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|0-0
|3-1
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|+½
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-1
|1-3
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|1½
|1-4
|L-3
|1-4
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|2
|0-4
|L-4
|0-0
|0-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|3-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|+1
|3-1
|W-3
|1-0
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|_
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|st louis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|_
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-3
|1-2
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|pct
|GB
|wcgb
|L10
|Str
|home
|away
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|W-3
|3-2
|0-0
|Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|_
|2-2
|L-2
|0-0
|2-2
|The Angels
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|_
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|_
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|½
|23
|L-1
|0-0
|23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
NY Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
Boston 9, Baltimore 5
St Louis 9, Toronto 4
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3
LA Angels 6, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
NY Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Kansas City 9, Toronto 5
Baltimore 2, Texas 0
Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
LA Angels 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at NY Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
LA Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
LA Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Atlanta 1
NY Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
NY Mets 5, Miami 1
St Louis 9, Toronto 4
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 3, Colorado 1
Arizona 2, LA Dodgers 1
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, NY Mets 0
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
NY Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Atlanta 8, St Louis 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
Colorado at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at NY Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
NY Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Dodd 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-0) at LA Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
NY Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.