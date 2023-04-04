Baseball Expanded Glance

Manuel Ferley Barrios, the fifth Colombian who lost his life in Ukraine

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
Tampa Bay 4 0 1,000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 3-0 1-0
New York 3 1 .750 1 _ 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 2 .500 2 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Boston 2 2 .500 2 1 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Toronto 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3

Central Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
Minnesota 4 0 1,000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 0-0 4-0
cleveland 3 1 .750 1 _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Chicago 2 3 .400 23 L-1 0-1 2-2
Detroit 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 W-1 0-0 1-3
Kansas City 1 3 .250 3 2 1-3 W-1 1-3 0-0

West Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
The Angels 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Texas 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
houston 2 3 .400 23 L-2 23 0-0
Oakland 1 2 .333 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Seattle 1 4 .200 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
Atlanta 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
New York 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Washington 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0
Miami 1 4 .200 1-4 L-3 1-4 0-0
Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3 2 0-4 L-4 0-0 0-4

Central Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 _ +1 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
st louis 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Chicago 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-3 1-2 0-1

West Division

W L pct GB wcgb L10 Str home away
San Diego 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-3 3-2 0-0
Colorado 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 L-2 0-0 2-2
The Angels 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 2 3 .400 1 ½ 23 L-1 0-0 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

NY Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

LA Angels 6, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

NY Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

LA Angels 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at NY Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

LA Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

LA Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

NY Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

NY Mets 5, Miami 1

St Louis 9, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 1

Arizona 2, LA Dodgers 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, NY Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

NY Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St Louis 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

Colorado at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at NY Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

NY Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Dodd 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-0) at LA Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

NY Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

