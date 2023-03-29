“Battle of the reality stars” 2023: Paul Janke is there

This guy is really versatile! Profession Diplom-Kaufmann, passionate soccer player and his great looks have already secured him numerous model jobs.

Paul Janke became known in 2012 as the second bachelor in the RTL dome show of the same name. In the spring of 2023, after a long break, he will be back in front of the cameras as a candidate for a reality show: Bei “Battle of the Reality Stars” he fights for 50,000 euros.

Paul Janke in the profile

Name: Paul Janke Profession: Reality star, Model, Diploma-Kaufmann born: September 16, 1981 in Hamburg-Winterhude Marital status: available Links: Paul Janke’s website, Instagram-Account

This is how Paul Janke became a reality star

Paul Janke was born in Hamburg in 1981 and grew up there with his older sister.

He did his Abitur in the district of Winterhude.

Janke then completed community service and studied business administration in Lüneburg.

On the side, Paul Janke worked for a personnel consultancy and earned additional pocket money with soccer and model jobs.

Janke became “Mister Hamburg” in 2009.

He came fourth in the Mr. Germany election.

At the same time, he worked in Hanover for a large spirits manufacturer.

After that, Paul Janke looked after several five-star hotels and high-class restaurants as an image consultant in Hamburg.

He was always sporting: Paul liked to play football even as a child. He played a total of eight years at FC St. Pauli and from 2000 also alternately for several North German Oberliga clubs. 2018 was the end of football for him.

After the end of the Bachelor” season 2012, Paul Janke also made music: his title “Hypnotic Tango” was released with the dance project “Master Blaster”.

Paul Janke with his sister Photo: jankepaul/Instagram

Since 2020, Paul has been on “Bachelor in Paradise” as a bartender and thus also as a pastor for the participants. He not only mixes delicious cocktails, but also gives tips and has already matched some couples on the show.

From April 12, he will no longer be only be the bartender on a reality tv show but contestant! Paul Janke will be on the show at RTLZWEI “Battle of the Reality Stars” against others Candidates and fight for 50,000 euros.

Paul Janke im Reality-TV

Year Show 2012 “Der Bachelor” 2018 „Bachelor in Paradise“ 2019 “Beat the celebrity” 2019 “Joko against Klaas – The duel around the world” 2020 “The big Sat.1 Promiboxen” 2021, 2022 Bartender at “Bachelor in Paradise” 2022 “RTL High Diving” 2023 “Battle of the Reality Stars”

The private life of Paul Janke

Paul Janke lives in his apartment in Hamburg-Winterhude, but also lives in Mallorca. As far as is known, he is single, goes to the gym frequently and takes care of his body.