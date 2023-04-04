“Battle of the Reality Stars” candidate: Peggy Jerofke in the profile

Peggy Jerofke is Gastronomin, Auswanderin, Reality star.

She became known in the show “Goodbye Germany! The emigrants”. In spring 2023 she is a participant of the show “Battle of the Reality Stars”

Here you can find all information about Peggy Jerofke.

Peggy Jerofke’s profile

Name: Peggy Jerofke Profession: Office clerk, reality TV actress, restaurateur Birthday: March 8, 1976 Residence: Cala Ratjada/Majorca Relationship status: single Instagram: Peggy Jerofke

Career

Peggy was born on March 8, 1976 in Lübbenau in the Spreewald. Before she emigrated to Mallorca, she worked as an office clerk.

Since 2009, she has had eight restaurants on the Balearic island with her former fiancé, Steff Jerkel. Since 2014, the then couple has often been seen in the VOX emigrant documentary “Goodbye Germany”. The restaurants are now closed.

Together with her Steff, Peggy Jerofke took part in the show on RTL in 2021 “The Summer House of the Stars”. They made it to the semifinals and eventually finished third.

Peggy can be seen on Battle of the Reality Stars starting April 12, 2023. Can she snag the title of “Reality Star of the Year”? You can follow that on RTL2.

Peggy Jerofke private

Peggy Jerofke and her longtime partner Steff Jerkel met in 1998. They were engaged for a very long time, but not married. For ten years, the couple has been waiting for a child blessing. Then in 2018, thanks to artificial insemination, the long-awaited daughter Josephine was born.

Before the birth, Jerofke and Jerkel sold all their restaurants to have time for family life. In 2021 the family phase was over again. They opened their “Martiki Bar” on Mallorca with Hawaiian specialties.

In November 2022 it was announced that Peggy Jerofke and Steff Jerkel had split up. The reason for the separation are different developments in different directions.

Nevertheless, a family vacation took place in February: Peggy and Steff vacationed in Thailand with their daughter Josephine (4).