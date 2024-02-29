Bayer Leverkusen hopes that Xabi Alonso will remain coach

BERLIN -. The sports director of Bayer Leverkusen Simon Rolfes This Thursday he was optimistic about the continuity of the coach Xabi Alonso which led the team to lead the Bundesliga as undefeated with eleven games remaining.

In search of their first Bundesliga title, Leverkusen heads into the final stretch of the championship with an eight-point advantage over Bayern Munich.

Rolfes, who signed Alonso in 2022, believes that the Spaniard could continue, despite the fact that several big European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Liverpool, would be interested in signing him.

“The most important thing for coaches is to feel comfortable and have the feeling of being in the right place,” he told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. “And Xabi has said it on several occasions,” he added.

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. AP/Martin Meissner

Undefeated in all competitions, Leverkusen, which also competes for the Europa League and the German Cup, last weekend broke the record for unbeaten matches for a German club, 33 in a row, taking into account all competitions.

Alonso has a contract with Leverkusen until 2026.

Source: AFP