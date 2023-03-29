Bayern Munich attentive to the situation of Gavi

Gavi’s future within FC Barcelona has become too complicated in recent days. His registration as a first-team player was rejected by LaLiga and in this way the player has returned to his contract as a subsidiary, which not only means a significant reduction in the salary of the 18-year-old player, but also a new account his link with Barcelona will end in the summer; that is to say, he can be tempted by all the clubs on the planet since he is already a free agent.
Beyond the player’s insistence on wanting to continue within Barcelona, today it is a fact that the most powerful clubs on the planet can offer Gavi figures that the Catalans will never be able to match. At the time we inform you in 90min that Manchester City and Liverpool were considering presenting offers to the midfielder, this interest has been joined by Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich.
Gavi has been a wish of the Germans for a long time and the reality is that Thomas Tuchel loves the Spanish’s style of play. The coach knows that in addition to his gallant and sometimes extremely rude style of play, he adds an excessively polished individual technique, which not many players on the planet have. Tuchel considers that Gavi would have a brutal growth next to a couple of geniuses like Kimmich and Goretzka and recommends that the club at least knock on the Spanish door.
