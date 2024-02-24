Bayern Munich ends their losing streak with another solid day from Harry Kane

BERLIN.- Harry Kane comes to the rescue again. The English striker scored twice for the Bayern Munich to beat Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and end the team’s three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Kane secured all three points for the Bavarian powerhouse by scoring in the first minute of added time, taking his total to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

The victory in Bayern’s 1,000th home game in the Bundesliga kept it eight points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, with 11 rounds remaining.

Bayern had previously lost 3-0 at Leverkusen, then 1-0 to Lazio in the Champions League, before Bochum came from behind to win 3-2 last weekend in the Bundesliga.

This led the club to announce on Wednesday that coach Thomas Tuchel would be leaving at the end of the season.

Harry Kane (5).jpg Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates with his teammate Serge Gnabry after scoring his team’s first goal in the Bundesliga match against Heindeim in Munich, Saturday, November 11, 2023. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Tuchel found a metal box to sit in during the first half, and the Bayern coach went to look for it after the break so he could also sit in it in the second half.

Amadou Haidara forced a save from Bayern’s Manuel Neuer before Mohamed Simakan went close for Leipzig, as the visitors showed more ambition in the second half.

But then Kane struck again after a good run by Jamal Musiala on a counterattack in the 56th.

Neuer beat Benjamin Šeško one-on-one in the 61st, but was unable to prevent the Slovenian from scoring in the 70th when he was deceived by a deflection from Leon Goretzka.

Kane had the last word.

Beyond Bayern Munich:

Bottom-place Darmstadt had two goals disallowed by VAR late on and conceded an own goal in a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Tim Skarke thought he would win the game in the 7th minute of added time for Darmstadt, but the goal was disallowed because the ball made contact with his hand during Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer’s attempted save.

Skarke had another goal disallowed for offside in the 78th minute and Christoph Zimmermann’s own goal in the eighth minute allowed Bremen to share a point.

Third place Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Cologne. They have a six-point lead over Borussia Dortmund heading into Dortmund’s game against Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Union Berlin and promoted Heidenheim drew 2-2, earning a point in their bid to save themselves from relegation.

Nikola Dovedan gave Heidenheim the lead with a fine finish in the third minute of play, but Union came back with two goals before the break. Robin Gosens equalized in the 44th minute, three minutes before András Schäfer’s shot deflected off Brenden Aaronson’s back and into the right post.

Jan-Niklas Beste finished off a counterattack with a lob over Union goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow to equalize in the 71st, but the Heidenheim forward had to leave immediately with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Union had won their previous four home games, while Heidenheim is unbeaten in five games.

In addition, Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Bochum 5-2.

Source: AP