Bayern star Kimmich rages about his own team after the DFB Cup

Joshua Kimmich was pretty pissed off after losing the DFB Cup and struggled with the attitude of his teammates.Image: dpa / Sven Hoppe

DFB Cup

Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané were visibly angry after the final whistle. The 2-1 home defeat against SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup quarter-finals after conceding a penalty in the 95th minute left a powerful mark.

The entire team went straight to the dressing room after the cup was eliminated. On the way to the catacombs, Kimmich is said to have yelled, according to “Sport1”: “Oh shit, man!”. According to the “Bild” newspaper, Sané threw his gloves and a water bottle on the floor in frustration.

Kimmich finds clear words about Bayern’s defeat

After the final whistle, Kimmich analyzed the game in more detail in the mixed zone. Instead of transporting the lightness of the Dortmund victory, there was above all great frustration. “In the end it pisses me off the more titles we lose. We’re eliminated even though it wasn’t necessary.”, said Joshua Kimmich unusually clearly after the game. “I struggle a lot with myself so that I don’t go completely crazy and lose my composure – such a day hurts.”

The 28-year-old then went on to general criticism of the whole team.

FC Bayern: Kimmich had hoped for a reaction to Tuchel’s commitment

“We have the feeling that it’s a bit too little – too little passion, too little emotion. In the end we don’t manage to decide and win these games,” said the international.

What makes it even worse for Kimmich: According to him, Freiburg was no better than Munich in terms of dedication and emotions. “It wasn’t against an opponent where I say: ‘They really wanted it, they burned, they bought our guts.’ That wasn’t the case at all.”

Sadio Mané (left to right), Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich leave the pitch disappointed.Image: AP / Matthias Schrader

And so the team showed their constant inconsistency this season, as they did under ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann. A good offensive game against BVB on Saturday was followed by a sometimes sluggish offensive game with little creativity. Kimmich had hoped for a certain reaction from the change of coach to Thomas Tuchel.

“I’m not talking about technical, tactical things, but about this emotional thing – we have to get that back on the pitch as soon as possible“, he made clear on Tuesday evening.

FC Bayern: Kimmich demands more emotionality from his colleagues

But what alarms Kimmich even more: “At the end of the day, it doesn’t seem to motivate us if we lose titles.”

It is now the third year in a row that the German record champions have dropped out of the cup competition prematurely. Therefore, according to Kimmich, the clear goal this year was to reach the final in Berlin.

On Saturday, the Munich team will face SC Freiburg again in the Bundesliga, before the top game in the Champions League against Manchester City is on Tuesday.

Kimmich has a clear requirement for these games: “We have to convert the anger and sourness into passion and will. The goal now has to be that we play a little more emotionally.”