Bayern star Sommer speaks openly: “Mood is bad”

In the Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich is lagging behind its claims. Bild: IMAGO/Lackovic

Bundesliga

No other German club is under as much pressure after a defeat as FC Bayern. It also doesn’t matter if the victorious opponent has quality and would pose problems for many teams in their current form. That was the case with Bayer Leverkusen, who inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Munich last weekend.

Due to the Bundesliga bankruptcy against the in-form team of coach Xabi Alonso, FC Bayern lost first place in the table to permanent rival Borussia Dortmund. But after the international break, Munich have the opportunity to straighten out the balance of power.

On April 1st they welcome BVB to the top game in the Allianz Arena at home.

In the first leg on October 8, 2022, Bayern and Dortmund drew 2-2. Image: dpa / Bernd Thissen

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer will then be faced with the task of stopping the Dortmund offensive with Sébastien Haller, Marco Reus and Donyell Malen, who have already warmed up in the most recent 6-1 thrashing of Cologne. Before the trend-setting game against BVB, Sommer gave a meaningful insight into the mood on Säbener Straße.

FC Bayern: Sommer speaks openly about pressure

“I knew beforehand that Bavaria was very much in the limelight,” Sommer told the Swiss daily Blick. The goalkeeper was signed in winter after regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was seriously injured. It is just the fate of a Bayern player “that everything we do is commented on and every stone is turned over”. But Sommer also said: “It’s also a lot of fun to be with Bayern.”

In the interview, Sommer also draws a comparison to his former professional stations Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Basel and says that it ultimately doesn’t matter which club you lose with. “The mood is bad, there is a lot of analysis and talking. The only difference is the overall picture: there are more people writing about it and more experts giving their opinions.”

FC Bayern: Sommer looks at the top game against BVB

But the 34-year-old can also see something positive in all of this. “The consequence of this is that you are trimmed for maximum success and you focus and concentrate even more,” explains Sommer.

The FCB goalkeeper also spoke to “Sport Bild” about the approaching duel with league rivals Borussia Dortmund. “It will be a ‘statement game’ where you can show a lot in terms of confidence, emotions and the situation in the league. It’s going to be hot,” predicts Sommer.