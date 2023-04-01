Bayern: victorious, Tuchel notes errors

This Saturday, Thomas Tuchel had a happy first on the Bayern Munich bench by disposing of his former club, Borussia Dortmund (4-2), during the Bundesliga Klassiker. The German coach judged this first outing with a certain intransigence.

“Today we took a good first step. The game was a bit too wild, we wanted more dominance and control. We started very nervously. In fact, the whole game was too sloppy, with too many loss of the ball. On the other hand, the desire to work without the ball was extremely high”, estimated the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain in a press conference.

Tuchel knows the main area for improvement of his team. “We want to be calm and serene in possession of the ball. It’s a bit like a band or an orchestra. We have to find our rhythm.”