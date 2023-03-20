BBC encourages staff to remove TikTok from work phones

The British public audiovisual group is part of the long list of companies that have distanced themselves from the Chinese social network.

The BBC has advised its staff to remove TikTok from work phones, the British audiovisual giant said on Monday, following in the footsteps of several Western institutions suspicious of the Chinese social network.

The BBC reports in an article posted on its site that staff received an email on Sunday in which the group said it “does not recommend installing TikTok on a BBC corporate device, unless there is a justified business reason”.

“If you don’t need TikTok for work, you should delete TikTok,” it added.

In line with other institutions

These new instructions come as the United Kingdom already banned TikTok on government devices last week, following in the footsteps of Washington or the European Commission which have implemented similar bans. “The BBC takes the security of its systems, data and staff very seriously. We are constantly reviewing activity on third-party platforms – including TikTok – and will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for the BBC said. band.

“We would also like to clarify that the use of TikTok on BBC devices is still permitted for editorial and marketing purposes.”

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has come under increasing scrutiny from Westerners over fears that Beijing could access user data across the world.

TikTok acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data and admitted in December that employees had used that data to stalk journalists. But the group fiercely denies any Chinese government control or access to its data.