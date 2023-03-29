BBVA will mobilize almost 325,000 million dollars in green issues by 2025 – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 29 (EFE).- The BBVA Group set itself this Wednesday as a goal for 2025 to mobilize 300,000 million euros (324,726 million dollars at today’s exchange rate) in green and social issues, and defined sustainability as one of its strategic pillars.

“Our goal for 2025 is to mobilize 300,000 million euros in green and social issues,” said the vice president and general director of the company, Eduardo Osuna, at the opening of the first summit on the environment, society and governance (ESG, for its acronym in Spanish). English), which is held in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme.

By 2023, he announced, they hope to increase the mobilization allocated last year for these issues by 20%.

Osuna highlighted the important role that banks must play in the green transition and in preserving the environment.

“The reduction of emissions in the business sector must be considered a priority to combat climate change,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out the special vulnerability of Mexico in the face of the climate crisis, due to its geographical position and the socioeconomic inequality that exists in its society.

Mexico, remarked Osuna, is the thirteenth country in the world that emits the most carbon emissions and the country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with the lowest levels of productivity, despite being the place where the most annual hours are spent. they work.

“It is essential to increase productivity for the sustainable development of the country,” explained the CEO of BBVA Mexico.

For her part, the general director of the Mexican Council of Sustainable Finance, Alba Aguilar, highlighted the progress towards a financial market that has already been achieved.

“The greening of the financial system is a reality thanks to the participation of many actors: banks, institutional investors, stock markets, etc.,” he said.

Among the objectives of the Council is the direction of capital “towards green and sustainable projects”.

BBVA México highlighted the Mexican Grupo Bimbo as a model of success in implementing these practices.

“It is urgent to move from mitigation (of the climate crisis) to regeneration,” warned the general director of the food company, Daniel Servitje.

Among Bimbo’s sustainability strategies, Servitje highlighted the commitments for 2050 not to reduce its carbon emissions to zero and that all the key ingredients used in the production of its products are cultivated through regenerative practices.