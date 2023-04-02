BDZV: Printed newspapers must continue to be accessible to all citizens / report commissioned by the BMWK confirms the importance of delivery support for the press

BDZV – Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers

The Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) has welcomed the results of a report commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate (BMWK) on securing press delivery. The report published in Berlin on March 31 sees delivery support as economically sensible and constitutional. In the coalition agreement, the federal government had already agreed that it wanted to guarantee the nationwide supply of periodical press products.

“The report clearly shows that it is necessary and sensible to promote delivery. At the same time, it makes concrete proposals for the design. A recommendation for action for the federal government could not be formulated more clearly,” explained Sigrun Albert, Managing Director of the BDZV.

This follows, Albert continued, also from the current situation. Due to the enormous increase in delivery costs, it is often no longer economically viable to supply people with printed newspapers. As a result, delivery with printed editions has already been discontinued in some areas.

“We are counting on Chancellor Olaf Scholz now deciding very quickly on responsibility for the issue in the federal government and then immediately setting the course for funding. Every day we lose endangers press diversity and ultimately our democratically constituted society ‘ Albert summed it up. With the specific proposals of the report, a regulation before the summer break is possible.

The study is available here: https://ots.de/4AeYMP

